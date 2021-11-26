Left Menu

India working on modalities with Pakistan for supply of wheat to Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI) India is examining the response of Pakistan and also working with it on modalities for the supply of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI) India is examining the response of Pakistan and also working with it on modalities for the supply of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday. Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing that humanitarian assistance should not be subject to conditionalities.

He said India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan, be it humanitarian support, or development assistance. "We received earlier this week, on Wednesday, a response from the Government of Pakistan to our proposal made on October 7 this year for providing humanitarian assistance of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

Bagchi said India also wants to send life-saving medicines. "We are examining the response of the Government of Pakistan. We are also working on the modalities with the Pakistan side. We believe that humanitarian assistance should not be subject to conditionalities," Bagchi said.

Pakistan had earlier this week decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat and lifesaving medicines through the Wagah Border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (ANI)

