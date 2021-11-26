Left Menu

Matters concerning new coronavirus variant a 'developing story': MEA

The matters concerning the new coronavirus variant identified in southern Africa is a "developing story" and WHO has held a meeting on the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:49 IST
Matters concerning new coronavirus variant a 'developing story': MEA
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The matters concerning the new coronavirus variant identified in southern Africa is a "developing story" and WHO has held a meeting on the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. "As regards the issue of the South African variant, this is a developing incident. We just saw a report of and briefing by WHO. I don't have any immediate information on the steps we are taking. It is an issue more for our health authorities. This is a very developing story," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly briefing.

He was responding to a query about the new variant labelled as B.1.1.529 by scientists The World Health Organisation (WHO) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the newly-identified COVID-19 variant.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said after the meeting that early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study. "It'll take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has. Researchers are working to understand more," she said.

The variant was first detected in South Africa this week and scientists there have said B.1.1.529 has a large number of mutations. As per reports, there could be between 30 to 50 mutations in the spike protein of the B.1.1.529 variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021