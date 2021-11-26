Left Menu

Denmark authorizes COVID-19 vaccination for 5-11 year-olds

The Danish Health Authority has given the go-ahead to the vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, Deputy Director General Helene Probst said on Friday.

26-11-2021
  • Denmark

Copenhagen [Denmark], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Danish Health Authority has given the go-ahead to the vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, Deputy Director General Helene Probst said on Friday. "Despite most of the Danish population having already been vaccinated, and having achieved the revaccination targets, it is not enough to stop the pandemic. Therefore, children aged 5-11 will also be offered shots against the coronavirus," Probst told reporters, as cited by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

The Danish authorities believe that the coronavirus is often spread from children to parents and older generations, which makes it necessary to form collective immunity among minors. The health authority has recommended Pfizer as the vaccine for children. As of Friday, Denmark has confirmed over 470,000 coronavirus infections and more than 2,800 related fatalities. Around 86 per cent of the Danish population has been fully vaccinated, and nearly 89 per cent administered at least one dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

