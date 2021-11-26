Left Menu

Indonesia reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Indonesia on Friday confirmed 453 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,255,268, according to the country's health ministry.

26-11-2021
Jakarta [Indonesia], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Friday confirmed 453 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,255,268, according to the country's health ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,796, while 386 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,103,379.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 137.50 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 93.10 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 231.83 million doses, including the third booster jabs. The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

