Left Menu

Myanmar reports 493 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Myanmar reported 493 new COVID-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 2.10 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

ANI | Naypyidaw | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:12 IST
Myanmar reports 493 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 493 new COVID-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 2.10 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday. The number of total COVID-19 infections has risen to 520,706 on Friday, the ministry said.

Nine new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 19,067. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded under 3 percent for nine consecutive days.

A total of 494,748 patients have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery as of Friday. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021