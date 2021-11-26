Putin praises results of trilateral meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan on Karabakh

Moscow [Russia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin praised trilateral talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that it was a deep analysis of the situation.

The meeting between Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev took place in Sochi and lasted for about three hours.

"At the conclusion of our trilateral meeting, I would like to once again thank the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia for agreeing to come to Russia today and discuss the situation that is developing at this point in time in the settlement of the Karabakh problem and in the region as a whole. I must say this from the very beginning, today we worked very constructively, it was a deep analysis of the situation that has developed today," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

