Left Menu

New Zealand reports 149 fresh cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:07 IST
New Zealand reports 149 fresh cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday. Of the 149 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 145 were community cases and four were imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 7,975, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the Ministry. There were 77 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals. The ministry also reported one case of COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

New Zealand recorded 10,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry. According to the ministry, 85 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021