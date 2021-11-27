New Zealand reports 149 fresh cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday. Of the 149 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 145 were community cases and four were imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 7,975, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the Ministry. There were 77 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals. The ministry also reported one case of COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

New Zealand recorded 10,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry. According to the ministry, 85 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.New Zealand's largest city Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)