Nepal govt refuses to comment on remarks made by former PM Oli on territorial issue with India

The Embassy of Nepal in India on Saturday refused to comment on remarks made by former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli over a territorial issue with India. Former Nepal Prime Minister Oli, who is also the Chairman of opposition party CPN-UML, vowed to "take back" Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh if he returns to power.

This statement was made during his address at the inaugural session of the General Convention of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist in Chitwan. In response to Oli's remarks, Nepal Embassy said, "We don't have any comment on recent (KP Sharma) Oli statement."

Oli, during his address, had said, "We have published a new map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura which also is published in the constitution of the nation but we need to take those land back." The Kathmandu sources told ANI said that Oli is not part of the government. During his tenure as PM he was very aggressive on border issues, they said.

"I think the border issues are there. Both the government need to talk to each other and resolve the issues on the table through dialogue," Kathmandu sources said. "Of course we had talks with the Indian government on this matter, we need serious dialogue and dialogue with the two countries based on evidence and understanding," they added. Tensions between New Delhi and Kathmandu arose last year after the issuance of the revised political map by Nepal as India had included the tri-junction in its map issued in November 2019.

Diplomatic ties between the nations worsened after the inauguration of a road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8, 2020, after which Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India objecting to the move. New Delhi had called Nepal move a "unilateral act" and cautioned Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. (ANI)

