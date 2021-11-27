Russia confirms 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,536,825, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, 33,946 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,269 cases (6.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.36%.

Moscow registered 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,879 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,867 new cases. The response center reported 1,239 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 271,531.

In the same 24 hours, 36,494 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,237,465. (ANI/Sputnik)

