Left Menu

Russia confirms 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,536,825, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:34 IST
Russia confirms 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,536,825, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, 33,946 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,269 cases (6.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.36%.

Moscow registered 3,430 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,879 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,867 new cases. The response center reported 1,239 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 271,531.

In the same 24 hours, 36,494 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,237,465. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021