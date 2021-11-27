Indian consulate in Nepal holds panel discussion as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a panel discussion on Saturday relevance of the constitution as part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The discussion was held on the topic "Relevance of Constitution in Governance with special reference to Democracy."

The panellists highlighted characteristics of the Constitution viz. Neutrality, Inclusiveness, Amendability, Progressiveness, Separation of Power, Duties of government and guaranteeing of protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens, etc. Members of the civil society of Birgunj and the officers and other members of the Consulate were in attendance during the discussion, the consulate said in a release. The history of the constitution from the Magna Carta of 1215 to the Constitution of Nepal of 2015 was reflected upon and it was agreed that the constitution was an important tool for the success of democracy, the release stated.

The panellists viewed that the constitution of a strong democracy will have checks and balances among its three pillars- Legislature, Executive and Judiciary which will ensure that the democracy flourishes and become successful. Stressing upon the constitution of India, the panellists suggested that Nepal could also borrow some provisions from it viz. inclusiveness, progressiveness, respect to fundamental rights of the people and supremacy of judiciary, etc.

"Nitesh Kumar, Consul General thanked the participants for their divergent and informative views on the topic. He stated that besides seeking protection of rights provided by the constitution, the citizens should also follow the duties and appreciate the reasonable restrictions enshrined in it," the release further added. (ANI)

