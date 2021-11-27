Left Menu

IAF chief to embark on 5-day visit to Egypt

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is set to begin his five-day visit to Egypt on November 28 to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition (EDEX) in Cairo.

Updated: 27-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 15:09 IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari CAS will be embarking on a 5-day visit to attend the Egypt Air Power Symposium & Defence Exposition (EDEX) scheduled from 28 Nov to 02 Dec. He will deliver a keynote address on "Strategic air intelligence in confronting new and non-organised threats," Indian Air Force tweeted. The visit of the airforce chief is set to bolster ties between the two countries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

