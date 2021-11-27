Belarus Prez calls on EU to solve refugee issue at Belarus-Poland border

Minsk [Belarus], Nov. 27 (ANI/Xinhua): President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Friday met with refugees stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland and called on the European Union (EU) to resolve the migration crisis as soon as possible. According to BelTA News Agency, Lukashenko arrived at the gathering place of refugees near the Bruzgi border checkpoint. He called on Germany to accept them as soon as possible since German Chancellor Angela Merkel had agreed to the refugee reception plan. Lukashenko also hoped that Poland will allow them to pass because the refugees want to go to Germany.

Lukashenko inspected the logistics centre, where the refugees are temporarily staying, and checked their living conditions, food distribution, medical assistance, etc. He said Belarus will provide a trip to the Minsk airport for refugees wishing to return to Iraq. More than 1,000 people have returned to Iraq.

Thousands of refugees, mostly from the Middle East, are trying to get to Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries from Belarus, in order to eventually obtain asylum in Western Europe. Countries including Poland have tightened border controls and prevented illegal entry, leaving large numbers of immigrants stuck at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)