Left Menu

Two people injured in fire at explosives plant in western Russia

Two people were injured as a result of a fire at the Sverdlov plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk, local authorities said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:15 IST
Two people injured in fire at explosives plant in western Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were injured as a result of a fire at the Sverdlov plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk, local authorities said on Saturday. "According to the local Ministry of Health, two people were injured. An ambulance is working on site," the press service of the government of the Nizhny Novgorod region said.

The plant manufactures industrial explosives, among other things. The governor of the region, Gleb Nikitin, told his deputy David Melik-Guseynov to ensure all victims of the accident get the necessary medical assistance.

Fire brigades are working on the site. No threat to the life of the citizens of Dzerzhinsk has been reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021