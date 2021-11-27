Left Menu

Japan restricts entry from three more African countries over Omicron variant: Reports

The Japanese government has decided to impose restrictions on travel from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia over the concern about the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

The country already restricted entry from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana on Friday. Everyone arriving from these nations has to spend ten days in quarantine at specially designated facilities.

The country already restricted entry from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana on Friday. Everyone arriving from these nations has to spend ten days in quarantine at specially designated facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (ANI/Sputnik)

