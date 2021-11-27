Left Menu

Bangladesh suspends entry of travellers from South Africa over new COVID-19 variant

Bangladesh on Saturday suspended entry of travellers from South Africa amid the spread of a new variant of COVID-19.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh on Saturday suspended entry of travellers from South Africa amid the spread of a new variant of COVID-19. "We've decided to suspend travel from South Africa with immediate effect," Xinhua quoted Bangladesh Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque as saying.

He said this new variant, named Omicron, is extremely aggressive. According to the minister, the Bangladeshi government is also strengthening screening procedures at all ports.

Bangladesh reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 15,75,579 and the death toll to 27,975, Xinhua reported citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). (ANI)

