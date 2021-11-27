Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rise to 521,211 in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 521,211 in Myanmar after 505 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 521,211 in Myanmar after 505 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday. With 12 new deaths, the overall death toll in the country has increased to 19,079, the release said.

A total of 495,408 patients had been discharged from hospitals and over 5.5 million samples had been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

