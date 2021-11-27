UN chief welcomes recent trilateral meeting on Karabakh

New York [US], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the recent meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders and notes Moscow's contribution to resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the UN chief's office said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the 26 November trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, and the President of the Russian Federation, and takes note of their joint statement. He notes with appreciation the role of the Russian Federation in facilitating continuing contacts and dialogue," the statement read.

"He reiterates the UN's principled position that a lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and urges the parties to resolve outstanding issues to that end through all available formats, including under the auspices of the OSCE's Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The United Nations stands ready to support all such efforts, including through the provision of humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding assistance on the ground," it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

