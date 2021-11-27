Left Menu

Five bodies recovered from Listvyazhnaya mine: Russian emergencies ministry

Rescuers found five bodies of miners at Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia while conducting emergency rescue operations, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:55 IST
Five bodies recovered from Listvyazhnaya mine: Russian emergencies ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Rescuers found five bodies of miners at Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia while conducting emergency rescue operations, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday. "During the rescue operations in the Listvyazhnaya mine, mine rescuers found five dead miners, the bodies were raised to the surface," the ministry said in a statement.

On November 25, the smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. According to the authorities, 285 people were underground during the incident. Most of them managed to escape. Mine rescuers arrived at the scene to save the rest of the people, but after a while, they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. So far, 51 people have been declared dead, including 46 miners and five rescuers. Another 60 people were taken to the hospitals. A day of mourning has been announced in the region. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021