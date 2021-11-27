Left Menu

Pakistan: Students in North Waziristan protest against shortage of teachers

Students of a government school in North Waziristan staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of teachers.

ANI | Wazisirstan | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:26 IST
Pakistan: Students in North Waziristan protest against shortage of teachers
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Students of a government school in North Waziristan staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of teachers. The students were also warned to stage a sit-in on the main Razmak-Miramshah Road if the teachers were not posted to the school, Dawn reported.

The students demonstrated outside the school building dressed in the black militia school uniform. A majority of the students wore plastic slippers, while a few of them were without any footwear, which showed their poor financial condition. The students chanted slogans against the education department for not posting teachers to the school, which currently has only two teachers for 325 students, including 125 girls.

"Despite cold weather conditions we come to school from distant areas, but a shortage of teachers is wasting our precious time," a student told mediapersons on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021