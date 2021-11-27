Left Menu

EU will not recognise Taliban regime, says European Commission President Ursula

The European Union will not recognise the Taliban regime, imposed through violence, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday.

EU will not recognise Taliban regime, says European Commission President Ursula
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will not recognise the Taliban regime, imposed through violence, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday. EU's President, in a statement, said: "European Union does not recognise the new regime, imposed through violence, but we need to prevent the imminent economic and social collapse that the country faces. We need to stand by the people of Afghanistan."

She also highlighted the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan. "This is why, last month, we announced a package worth EUR 1 billion, including EUR 300 million in humanitarian aid. The European Union will keep on engaging with the countries in the region," the statement said. Meanwhile, Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada, France, UK have expressed that they are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

