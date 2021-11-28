Left Menu

Attempted coup thwarted in Kyrgyzstan could have serious organizers: Security Council Head

There could be serious masterminds behind those who had intended to organize a coup in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov told Sputnik.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 28-11-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 11:02 IST
Attempted coup thwarted in Kyrgyzstan could have serious organizers: Security Council Head
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): There could be serious masterminds behind those who had intended to organize a coup in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov told Sputnik.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security an attempted coup d'etat has been prevented in the country ahead of the Sunday parliamentary vote. A group of people, led by parliament members and former officials, had planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek after the elections, with the goal of facilitating a violent seizure of power. The group allegedly included three candidates from the Green Party of Kyrgyzstan.

"I know some of those detained. I had advised them not to become tools in other people's hands. I am sorry that they turned out this way... There are likely serious masterminds behind them," Imankulov told Sputnik commenting on the situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021