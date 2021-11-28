Left Menu

Afghan exports to Iran up by 50 pc: Report

Afghan exports to Iran have witnessed a 50 per cent rise this year as compared to the last year, according to Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Afghan exports to Iran have witnessed a 50 per cent rise this year as compared to the last year, according to Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI). The export to Iran are mostly dried fruits agricultural products and coal, Tolo News reported. The Afghan export to Iran has reached USD 17 million.

"We have been exporting goods to Iran for 30 to 35 years, but still Iran does not import some important goods. Iran has put high tariffs on Afghan goods. We ask Iran to give us preferential tariffs like other countries," said Mohammad Younes Momand, head of the ACCI. "Iran had been one of the countries to which we export to the most. 40% of exports from the southwestern provinces, which includes marbles, dry fruit and agricultural products, have been exported to the Republic of Iran," said Mohammad Yunus Ghazizada, head of Herat's Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

According to ACCI statistics, Iran is the biggest exporter to Afghanistan, and this year exports have reached $1.5 billion dollars. (ANI)

