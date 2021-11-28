Chinese University of Hong Kong asks campus clubs to sign pledge not to break laws

In yet another preemptive measure to stifle dissent, all newly-registered student clubs in the Chinese University of Hong Kong have been asked to sign a declaration that they will abide by all Hong Kong laws. This comes after the university's judicial committee ruled earlier this month that a decision by the former student union to dissolve itself was invalid and unconstitutional, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

"We are always open to constructive and collaborative dialogue with students, including exploring options for the establishment of a new student organisation," Vice-Chancellor and President Rocky Tuan said in an open letter on Thursday. All new student clubs wishing to be affiliated with the university and receive funding must sign a declaration that they will abide by all Hong Kong laws and university regulations, according to the university's website.

"They would be requested to sign a statement to declare that the nature and activities of the society will not be in violation of any Hong Kong law or guidelines of the University and [Office of Student Affairs]," it read. The student union voted to dissolve itself at the start of the academic year citing increased difficulties after the university demanded it to register with government agencies under the Companies or Societies Ordinance.

The university had severed ties with the union in February, citing concerns the student body had breached the Beijing-enacted national security law. The student union leaders stepped down later, saying they had received death threats. The pro-China authorities in Hong Kong have taken a range of steps to strengthen control of the semi-autonomous city in the past year. It includes the imposition of contentious National Security law, which was condemned across the world. (ANI)

