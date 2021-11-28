Left Menu

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:27 IST
Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis
Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akund . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report has mentioned that the Afghan economy could shrink by 30 percent or more year on year which could lead to a famine situation. Earlier, the western foreign aids warned of the present situation in Afghanistan as the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries withdrew troops in August.

When the Taliban seized power, existing US sanctions, including the influential Haqqani network that now controls the all-powerful interior ministry, were automatically extended to the wider Taliban regime, effectively shutting the door on most foreign aid and assistance. According to the Asia Times, the IMF, World Bank, European Union, US, and other foreign funding agencies have stopped aid to eliminate transnational jihad networks in its midst.

Significantly, the US has refused to unfreeze Afghanistan's almost USD 9.5 billion held in US banks and financial institutions. Reports mention that the Taliban earlier had collected agriculture tax on opium production and legal and illegal border trade in areas it controlled

Meanwhile, a UN report says that Afghanistan's banking system, too, is on the brink of a collapse adding to Kabul's economic woes. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021