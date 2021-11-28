5.1-magnitude quake hits near Callao, Peru

Callao [Peru], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao, Peru at 0632 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 64.45 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0305 degrees south latitude and 77.3749 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

