5.1-magnitude quake hits near Callao, Peru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao, Peru at 0632 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
ANI | Callao | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Callao [Peru], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao, Peru at 0632 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 64.45 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0305 degrees south latitude and 77.3749 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement