China reports 3 locally transmitted, 20 new imported COVID-19 cases

China on Saturday reported three new locally transmitted and 20 new imported COVID-19 cases. China's National Health Commission said two cases were reported in Yunnan and one in Liaoning. Besides this, 20 new imported cases were reported in six provincial-level regions.

According to the commission, two new suspected cases arriving from outside mainland China were reported in Shanghai. The health commission said that no new deaths from infection were reported on Saturday. Till Saturday, China confirmed 98,631 COVID-19 cases, including 785 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 people have so far died as a result of the virus.

Warning about a "colossal" COVID-19 outbreak, a new study by the Chinese mathematicians has advised against dropping the country's zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs. China could not afford to lift travel restrictions without more efficient vaccinations or specific treatments, said Peking University mathematicians, in the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Making use of data provided by the United States, Britain, Spain, France and Israel, the researchers assessed the possible outcomes if China adopted the same pandemic control strategies. (ANI)

