Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 strikes Peru's Barranca
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted 36 km north of Barranca, Peru, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
ANI | Lima | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Peru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted 36 km north of Barranca, Peru, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 36 km N of Barranca, Peru,' USGS Earthquakes tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
- US Geological Survey
- USGS
Advertisement