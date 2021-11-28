Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 strikes Peru's Barranca

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted 36 km north of Barranca, Peru, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 36 km N of Barranca, Peru,' USGS Earthquakes tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

