Left Menu

Taliban acting PM Hassan Akhund accuses former President Ghani of corruption

Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, during his first public address on Saturday, accused the country's former President Ashraf Ghani of corruption and funds embezzlement, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:42 IST
Taliban acting PM Hassan Akhund accuses former President Ghani of corruption
Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, during his first public address on Saturday, accused the country's former President Ashraf Ghani of corruption and funds embezzlement, local media reported. "Ghani had established a bank inside the Presidential palace", Akhund was quoted as saying by Khaama Press.

He said that Taliban members found the bulk of cash in the Presidential palace which was left behind Ghani and his team while escaping. As Afghanistan is facing a severe financial crisis, the Taliban appointed acting PM said that problems including poverty and economic crisis existed even before the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

He said that Afghanistan's economic problems will be solved if the central bank's assets are released.The US has frozen nearly USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation. Taliban have been urging the international community to unfreeze the assets as the country is facing severe financial and humanitarian crises.

A new UN report earlier on Monday said Afghanistan's banking and financial systems are on the verge of collapse following the country's takeover by the Taliban. "Afghanistan's financial and bank payment systems are in disarray," the report by UN Development Program (UNDP) said. Referring to women's rights, Akhund claimed that the Taliban government has provided women with their rights, that education continues and the Taliban government is working to improve the situation for the education of girls.

Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan has been trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021