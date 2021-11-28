Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Petr Fiala on his appointment as Czech Republic Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Taking to tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties."

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together coalition that won the general election in October, as the head of the new government on Sunday. "I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic," Sputnik reported citing Zeman as saying. (ANI)

