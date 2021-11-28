Isreal stands with India to fight perpetrators of 26/11 attack: Israeli Envoy

By Sahil Pandey Israel stands with India to fight against the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, said the country's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Sunday.

"Israel stands with India 100 per cent not just in theory, in general. And, in this case even more so, as Jewish and Israelis were targeted too. So there is no doubt we stand together united in mourning, but we stand together to fight the people who perpetrated it," Gilon told ANI here. The Israeli envoy also hoped that all people involved in the attack will be caught and put to trial.

"I hope that also in this case, all people involved will be caught and put to trial And justice will prevail because it's important for the families. So we are with India 100 per cent," he added. On November 26 this year, Israeli Ambassador Gilon paid homage to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, 13 years ago.

"Today India and Israel are joining in commemorating the terrible terror attack 13 years ago in Mumbai which targeted both Indian, Jews Israeli and international people. There are several commemorating ceremonies between India and Israel. We are united in mourning the terror attack and fight against terrorism," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)