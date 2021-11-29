Left Menu

Amid growing heat from China, Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan to attend Open Parliament Forum

Amid an increase in the military threats from China, a parliamentary delegation from Lithuania landed in Taiwan on Sunday to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:29 IST
Amid growing heat from China, Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan to attend Open Parliament Forum
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Amid an increase in the military threats from China, a parliamentary delegation from Lithuania landed in Taiwan on Sunday to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum. The delegation, led by the chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis was greeted by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) upon their arrival, Taiwan News reported citing the CAN. The delegation has come to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, which will commence from December 2 in Taipei City, Taiwan Today reported. The forum is aimed at underscoring Taipei's commitment to expand partnerships with members of the democratic world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan informed. According to the ministry, 10-plus lawmakers from Europe and Latin America are expected to attend the forum. This came days after Taiwan opened its first-ever representative office in Lithuania, the decision which irked China.

China had lashed out at this decision from Taipei and also expressed anger against Lithuania over the latter's decision to allow the use of "Taiwanese" in Taipei's representative office. Meanwhile, Lithuania also is facing increased pressure from China following its decision to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021