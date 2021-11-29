Left Menu

COVID: Vietnam records nearly 13,000 new cases, no Omicron infections detected

The Ministry of Health confirmed 12,936 new cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 1,210,340.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 29-11-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 03:08 IST
COVID: Vietnam records nearly 13,000 new cases, no Omicron infections detected
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Ministry of Health confirmed 12,936 new cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 1,210,340. The Ministry said that Vietnam has not yet detected any cases infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

HCM City reported the highest number of new cases (1,454), followed by Can Tho city (966) and Binh Duong (705). Hanoi detected 277 new cases. 958,636 patients have been given the all-clear and 24,882 have died.

Vietnam has so far administered more than 118.7 million doses of vaccines. Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021