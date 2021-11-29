Left Menu

Singapore reports 747 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest daily cases in two months and a half.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 03:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest daily cases in two months and a half. Of the new cases, 719 were in the community, 25 were in migrant worker dormitories and three were imported cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 262,383, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,147 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 210 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 27 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 55 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 57.4 per cent. In another development, 2,061 cases were discharged on Sunday, of whom 324 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Eleven more patients aged between 67 and 98 have died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 701, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

