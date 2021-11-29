Left Menu

Vietnam President to be on a visit to Russia from today

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Russia from Monday to Thursday on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 29-11-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 05:24 IST
Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Russia from Monday to Thursday on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said this very important visit will further deepen and lift bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height in all areas in the new situation.

It also demonstrates Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, he noted. Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) established diplomatic ties in 1950. Vietnam and Russia signed a joint statement for a strategic partnership in 2001 and issued a joint statement on raising their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, high-level contacts between the two countries have been maintained via phone calls and online meetings. Vietnam and Russia have worked closely and supported each other at international forums.

Russia backs Vietnam's stance on settling disputes in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) by peaceful means based on international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea. Russia also supports the early building of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea. Two-way trade reached more than 4.85 billion USD in 2020, up 9% against 2019.

The two countries are discussing ways to accelerate Russia's supply of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine technology transfer to Vietnam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

