COVID: US health expert says it will take two weeks to have definitive information on Omicron strain

A top US health expert on Sunday (local time) informed that it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 05:40 IST
US top coronavirus advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A top US health expert on Sunday (local time) informed that it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The remarks came from US Chief Medical Officer, Anthony Fauci while updating President Joe Biden on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant, a release from the White House informed.

"It will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant," Fauci was quoted as saying by the White House statement. During the meeting, Fauci said that the existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID. He also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID.

Meanwhile, the COVID Response Team's immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible, the statement informed. All adults are eligible for a booster if they were vaccinated six months ago or more with Pfizer or Moderna, or two months ago or more with Johnson & Johnson, the statement informed.

WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. (ANI)

