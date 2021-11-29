Left Menu

Will hold the Central Electoral Commission liable if electoral fraud is detected, says Kyrgyz President

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised Sunday to hold liable the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), if electoral fraud while counting ballots is detected following the parliamentary elections.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 29-11-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 06:38 IST
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised Sunday to hold liable the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), if electoral fraud while counting ballots is detected following the parliamentary elections. Earlier in the day, a technical fault occurred on the web-site of the Kyrgyz CEC when data of the ballots were being processed, and the number of parties elected to the parliament fell from ten to six. Leaders of two opposition parties said that they disagree with the voting results and required urgent hand vote counting.

"If falsification from the CEC is detected, then all the CEC members will be held responsible. It is on their heads. As the authorities did not meddle with the electoral process, nobody meddled with the work of the CEC. If there was meddling, the CEC members must say who did it," Japarov wrote on Facebook. According to the preliminary data of the CEC, six parties have been elected to the Kyrgyz parliament: Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan), Ishenim (Faith), Yntymak (Harmony), Alliance, Butun Kyrgyzstan, and Yiman Nuru (Ray of Trust). (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

