Three killed, nine injured in bus-coaster collision in Pakistan's Karachi

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured after a bus-coaster collision in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Monday. Citing rescue sources, ARY News reported that a bus collided with a coaster near the Landhi Jail today that led to the killing of three people.

According to the Pakistani media outlet, the bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Roads accidents have been increasing in Pakistan day by day, giving insight into the country's bad road conditions.

Earlier, on November 22, a motorcyclist was killed while another got injured in an accident on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal. The accident occurred near Drigh Road, according to ARY News. Meanwhile, on Saturday, at least four people lost their lives and five injured when a speedy car fell into a ravine after hitting another vehicle, as per Dawn. (ANI)

