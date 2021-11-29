Left Menu

Australian woman sets fire in COVID quarantine hotel

A 31-year-old woman in Australia has been charged with arson after she set fire to the COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Australia's Northern city of Cairns.

ANI | Cairns, | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:37 IST
Australian woman sets fire in COVID quarantine hotel
Represntative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

A 31-year-old woman in Australia has been charged with arson after she set fire to the COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Australia's Northern city of Cairns. The unidentified woman lit the fire in the 11th-floor room where she was quarantined with her two children at the Pacific Hotel Cairns, according to New York Post reporting from Australia.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the woman was in custody and police were caring for her children. "No one was injured in the blaze, but more than 160 people were forced to evacuate," the Police Superintendent said.

"The woman had been in quarantine for a couple of days and there had been issues with her that authorities "were managing," he added. According to the New York Post, the incident is an example of tensions rising in parts of Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions and the latest concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa by scientists.

It's unclear whether the variant causes more severe disease and the Australian government has banned foreign travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi, and Mozambique. Further, Australian citizens returning from those countries will be required to quarantine for 14 days in hotels.

Previously, quarantine rules applied to unvaccinated travelers entering the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021