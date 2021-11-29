Left Menu

K-pop group aespa participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in US

The popular K-pop group aespa participated in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the largest Thanksgiving Day event in the US.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:13 IST
Seoul [South Korea], November 29 (ANI/Global Economic): The popular K-pop group aespa participated in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the largest Thanksgiving Day event in the US. According to their agency SM Entertainment, aespa was the first K-pop girl group to attend the parade held in New York on November 25 (local time).

They rode the large parade car and met local fans. aespa also performed their hit song 'Savage,' heating up the parade. This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was attended by various global stars, including aespa, popular American TV show 'Glee's Darren Criss, and Disney animation 'Soul' OST composer Jon Batiste.

Fifteen giant character balloons, dozens of large parade cars, famous performance teams, and bands also participated in the parade. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which marks its 95th anniversary this year, is the largest Thanksgiving festival hosted by famous US department store Macy's. It receives huge popularity from local people by providing attractive performances and events. In last 2019, K-pop boy group NCT 127 participated. (ANI/Global Economic)

