Pakistan opposition trades barbs over bribing voters ahead of by-polls in Lahore

Pakistan Opposition parties have traded barbs against each other over bribing voters ahead of Lahore National Assembly's by-elections, scheduled for next month.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Opposition parties have traded barbs against each other over bribing voters ahead of Lahore National Assembly's by-elections, scheduled for next month. A war for votes between Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has gone beyond the constituency to social media, where a viral video appears to show voters being bribed by party members, according to the News International.

The publication reported that PPP is taking oath from the "bought" voters and distributing Rs 2,000 per person. Shahzad Cheema, PPP Punjab's Secretary of Information noted that such videos are doing the rounds on social media. "The clips are being made to go viral by both parties," he said.

"Our Party has not issued directives to anyone to give any entity any money. If this has occurred at any level, the PPP strongly condemns the act," he added, The News International said. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had revealed findings of an inquiry report on irregularities in the Daska by-election.

A report released on the February by-poll in Daska's NA-75 constituency concluded that election officials, police and the local administration failed to play their "designated role in the requisite manner and were found puppets in the hands of their unlawful masters" during the by-election, according to Dawn. It also found that police officers and officials played an "absurd" role in the by-election under the Imran Khan-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

