Nepal: Two school buildings built with Indian assistance inaugurated

Two new buildings of the primary schools built with the financial assistance of the Indian government in the Darchula district, were inaugurated on Monday. "Inauguration of new school buildings of Shree Moti Mahila Sangh Primary School at Tinkar, Khalanga and Shree Malikarjun Model Secondary School at Mahakali-7, Dhap in Darchula District built with Government of India Financial Assistance," the Indian embassy said in a statement.

The school in Dhap was built with the Government of India Financial Assistance of Nepali Rupees 1.27 crore. It was inaugurated by Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy; District Coordination Committee, Darchula and School Management Committee and local representatives.

The school, established in 1960, has been providing quality primary level education for a long time, The Indian embassy said in a statement. Most students, studying in this school, are from the marginalised Tinkari and Bhutia communities of Darchula District.

At present, 391 students are enrolled in the school out of which 50 percent are girls. "New infrastructure would create an improved environment for learning in the rural region and contribute to the development of education in the district," the embassy said. The new building of Shree Malikarjun Model Secondary School at Mahakali-7, Dhap in Darchula District was at a cost of NRs. 2.33 crore under India-Nepal Development Cooperation, the Press statement further added.

These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal, and implemented by District Coordination Committee, Darchula and Mahakali Municipality, Darchula respectively. Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 459 projects, of which 32 are in Sudurpaschim, including 6 in Darchula District. In addition to above, the Embassy of India has gifted 5 ambulances and 1 school bus to various health posts and NGO in Darchula District.

"We hope that these new infrastructures would create an improved learning environment for students in this region and contribute to the development of education in the district," said the embassy. As close neighbors, the embassy said that India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation, new school buildings built under Nepal-India Development Cooperation reflect the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in creating and augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)