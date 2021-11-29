Left Menu

Thailand's new COVID-19 cases hit five-month low

Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 4,753 and 27 more fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:25 IST
Thailand's new COVID-19 cases hit five-month low
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 4,753 and 27 more fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday. This figure of below 5,000 new caseloads is considered as the lowest since late June.

The CCSA also reported that all of the new deaths recorded were among senior patients aged over 60 years and patients with underlying diseases. In response to the new Omicron variant of the virus, the CCSA confirmed on Saturday that travelers from eight African nations including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe would not be allowed to enter Thailand from Dec. 1 onwards.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 27, 1,007 people had arrived in Thailand from southern Africa and none had tested positive for COVID-19, the CCSA said. Since the pandemic started early last year, the accumulative number of COVID-19 currently stands at 2,111,566 with a total of 20,734 deaths.

Over 92 million of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, with roughly 57 percent of the Thai population have been fully vaccinated against the virus so far. Meanwhile, over 3 million Thais have already received the booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021