Riots erupt in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over reports of Quran desecration

At least one man was injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after riots broke out over reports about the burning of the Holy Quran at a mosque on Sunday.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one man was injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after riots broke out over reports about the burning of the Holy Quran at a mosque on Sunday. The incident took place in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district where police resorted to firing in the air and teargas shelling to disperse an unruly mob that vandalised a police station, Dawn newspaper reported.

The report said that protestors destroyed the area's main police station, four posts and several residential quarters of police. According to the report, the enraged protesters broke into the compound of the police station, set on fire at least 17 vehicles parked there.

The person who had allegedly torched the Quran was apparently mentally deranged, adding that the accused was immediately taken into custody and shifted to an unknown location, Dawn reported quoted the Police. "Apparently, the accused is mentally unstable and he cannot speak." After news about the burning of the Quran spread in the area, scores of people encircled the police station.

In a bid to pacify the protestors, local officials held talks with them. However, the situation went out of control when the mob demanded handing over of the accused. Police added the protesters were demanding handing over of the accused. "Some were asking for the summary execution of the accused." (ANI)

