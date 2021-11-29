Left Menu

Jack Dorsey expected to step down as Twitter CEO: US media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to step down, US media reports said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:23 IST
Jack Dorsey expected to step down as Twitter CEO: US media
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to step down, US media reports said on Monday.

Dorsey will resign from his executive role, the American news network CNBC reported citing sources.

The social media giant was cofounded by Dorsey in 2006. He later went on to become one of the topmost technology entrepreneurs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021