First case of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in Spain

The first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Spain, the microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital said on Monday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Madrid [Spain], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Spain, the microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital said on Monday. "Breaking news: The microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid reports the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain. This is a traveler from South Africa," the service wrote on Twitter.

According to the hospital, the patient is currently in good condition. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the new virus variant, first identified in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

