Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul

A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:01 IST
  • Afghanistan

A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday. Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses.

No terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.

The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

