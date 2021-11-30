Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul

A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday. Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses.

No terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.

The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

