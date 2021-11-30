Left Menu

Pakistan reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan reported 475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 475 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. The country's number of confirmed cases has thus risen to 1,284,840, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC data.

Meanwhile, ten people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,728, according to the NCOC, adding that 905 are in critical condition. During the period, 327 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,242,236, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 475,616 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,094 cases, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

