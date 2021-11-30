Left Menu

UK competition regulator orders Facebook to sell GIF sharing platform Giphy

The UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday ordered Facebook to sell off Giphy, on the ground that the acquisition of the animated graphic sharing platform by the US company would increase its already significant market power in detriment of other social media platforms.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:55 IST
UK competition regulator orders Facebook to sell GIF sharing platform Giphy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday ordered Facebook to sell off Giphy, on the ground that the acquisition of the animated graphic sharing platform by the US company would increase its already significant market power in detriment of other social media platforms. "After consulting with interested businesses and organisations - and assessing alternative solutions (known as 'remedies') put forward by Facebook - the CMA has concluded that its competition concerns can only be addressed by Facebook selling Giphy in its entirety to an approved buyer," the competition watchdog said in a statement.

According to the CMA, the merger will deny or limit other platforms' access to Giphy GIFs, driving more traffic to Facebook-owned social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. It will also change the terms of access by, for example, requiring TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat to provide more user data in order to access Giphy's animated graphic, the CMA added.

"By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," Stuart McIntosh, who chaired the independent inquiry group carrying out the phase 2 investigation, was quoted as saying. In October, the CMA imposed a 50.5 million pounds ($69.5 million) fine on Facebook for failing to provide enough important information to the competition regulator investigating the social media network's takeover of GIF sharing platform since June 2020.' (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021