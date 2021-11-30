3 IS terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
Three Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, media report citing provincial police officer Mawlawi Tahir Mubariz said on Tuesday.
The security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban. Seven big security incidents occurred in the country that caused 630 cases of death or injury, reported Tolo News. (ANI)
