3 IS terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Three Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, media report citing provincial police officer Mawlawi Tahir Mubariz said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, media report citing provincial police officer Mawlawi Tahir Mubariz said on Tuesday. Quoting Mubariz, Xinhua News Agency reported that the three terrorists including a woman was killed on Monday night and two more terrorists including Qari Attahuraman affiliated with the IS group were also injured.

The security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban. Seven big security incidents occurred in the country that caused 630 cases of death or injury, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

