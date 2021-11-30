Delegation from Netherlands meet Haryana CM, discuss investment in the state

Left Menu

A delegation from the Netherlands met Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Tuesday, to discuss investments in Haryana.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:06 IST
"A Delegation from the Netherlands called on Chief Minister Shri ML Khattar in Chandigarh today regarding investment in Haryana," informed CMO Haryana in a tweet on Tuesday.

On Friday, Khattar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein they discussed development projects in Haryana. (ANI)

